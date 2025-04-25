Reckitt's Growth Surge in Indian Market: A Deep Dive

Reckitt, a key player in the FMCG sector, is forecasting continued strong volume growth in the Indian market for 2025. CEO Kris Licht highlighted India and China as primary drivers of this expansion, with both countries showing robust performance in Q1.

The British company, synonymous with household names such as Dettol and Harpic, witnessed impressive results in the January-March quarter, buoyed by strategic innovations and pricing actions from previous years. Dettol's double-digit expansion stemmed from new segments like washing machine cleaners, while Harpic's growth in India surged with its entry into the drain cleaner market.

Overall, Reckitt's net revenue from emerging markets rose by over 10.7% on a like-for-like basis, according to its recent earnings report. This positive outlook fortifies India's position as a key market, with Reckitt expecting sustained growth through 2025 amidst a global push in germ protection and intimate wellness spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)