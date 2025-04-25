Left Menu

Reckitt's Growth Surge in Indian Market: A Deep Dive

Reckitt expects strong market growth in India for 2025, especially from popular brands like Dettol and Harpic. Driven by innovation and strategic pricing, the company saw high single-digit growth in India's market. Emerging markets, led by India and China, contributed to strong volume expansion for Reckitt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:05 IST
Reckitt, a key player in the FMCG sector, is forecasting continued strong volume growth in the Indian market for 2025. CEO Kris Licht highlighted India and China as primary drivers of this expansion, with both countries showing robust performance in Q1.

The British company, synonymous with household names such as Dettol and Harpic, witnessed impressive results in the January-March quarter, buoyed by strategic innovations and pricing actions from previous years. Dettol's double-digit expansion stemmed from new segments like washing machine cleaners, while Harpic's growth in India surged with its entry into the drain cleaner market.

Overall, Reckitt's net revenue from emerging markets rose by over 10.7% on a like-for-like basis, according to its recent earnings report. This positive outlook fortifies India's position as a key market, with Reckitt expecting sustained growth through 2025 amidst a global push in germ protection and intimate wellness spaces.

