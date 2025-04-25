Eurosceptic Simion's Bid for Romanian Presidency Sparks Controversy

George Simion, Romania's eurosceptic politician, is eyeing a second opportunity to ascend to the presidency on May 4. His campaign capitalizes on the discontent following the annulment of last December's election, where another far-right candidate was on the verge of victory.

Political scientists warn that a Simion victory could risk Romania's international alliances, potentially leading to its isolation. His vehement opposition to aiding Ukraine militarily and his criticism of the EU's leadership, paired with a strong alignment with Donald Trump, could all contribute to this isolation.

Simion's aggressive rhetoric, including controversial remarks about election authorities, places him under criminal scrutiny. Yet, he remains popular, leading polls with a 35% backing as elections draw closer. The AUR party, inspired by right-leaning policies, hopes to shift Romania's political landscape significantly if successful.

(With inputs from agencies.)