DB Corp Faced with Profit Dip Despite Radio Growth

DB Corp Ltd reported a 4.65% decline in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of 2024. Despite this, revenue from their radio business increased by 5.47%. The company also announced management changes, with appointments of Runit Kishor Shah and Vijay Kumar TV.
On Thursday, DB Corp Ltd revealed a 4.65% decline in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 118.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.
Compared to the previous year's same period, the company's net profit was at Rs 123.97 crore, as disclosed in a regulatory filing. Meanwhile, the revenue from operations slightly decreased to Rs 642.65 crore from Rs 644.71 crore.
In particular, the radio segment thrived, with a 5.47% revenue increase to Rs 48.64 crore. Concurrently, the firm appointed new management members, consolidating its strategic direction.
