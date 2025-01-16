DB Corp Faced with Profit Dip Despite Radio Growth

On Thursday, DB Corp Ltd revealed a 4.65% decline in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 118.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

Compared to the previous year's same period, the company's net profit was at Rs 123.97 crore, as disclosed in a regulatory filing. Meanwhile, the revenue from operations slightly decreased to Rs 642.65 crore from Rs 644.71 crore.

In particular, the radio segment thrived, with a 5.47% revenue increase to Rs 48.64 crore. Concurrently, the firm appointed new management members, consolidating its strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)