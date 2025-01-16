Chaos Unleashed on Chakan-Shikrapur Road: Truck Rampage in Pune
A container truck caused chaos on Chakan-Shikrapur Road in Pune, Maharashtra, injuring two women and damaging several vehicles. The truck driver hit pedestrians and caused a sequence of collisions over a 2-kilometre stretch before being intercepted. The driver is now in custody.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A container truck unleashed chaos on Chakan-Shikrapur Road in Pune on Thursday, leaving behind a trail of destruction.
The driver first hit two female pedestrians at Manik Chowk, injuring their legs, before fleeing the scene recklessly.
In his desperate escape, the driver collided with multiple vehicles, including a tempo and a police van. Authorities eventually intercepted him at Shikrapur Chowk, taking him into custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police Bribery Scandal Uncovered in Thane
Five of family found dead in Lucknow hotel, accused held: UP Police.
Jharkhand Police's 2024 Crackdown: A Year of Significant Arrests and Recoveries
Four dead, two injured as car hits stationary truck in Maharashtra's Jalna district: police.
Kolkata Police Crack Down on Fake Passport Racket