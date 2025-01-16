Chaos Unleashed on Chakan-Shikrapur Road: Truck Rampage in Pune

A container truck unleashed chaos on Chakan-Shikrapur Road in Pune on Thursday, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The driver first hit two female pedestrians at Manik Chowk, injuring their legs, before fleeing the scene recklessly.

In his desperate escape, the driver collided with multiple vehicles, including a tempo and a police van. Authorities eventually intercepted him at Shikrapur Chowk, taking him into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)