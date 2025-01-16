Left Menu

Chaos Unleashed on Chakan-Shikrapur Road: Truck Rampage in Pune

A container truck caused chaos on Chakan-Shikrapur Road in Pune, Maharashtra, injuring two women and damaging several vehicles. The truck driver hit pedestrians and caused a sequence of collisions over a 2-kilometre stretch before being intercepted. The driver is now in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:22 IST
Chaos Unleashed on Chakan-Shikrapur Road: Truck Rampage in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A container truck unleashed chaos on Chakan-Shikrapur Road in Pune on Thursday, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The driver first hit two female pedestrians at Manik Chowk, injuring their legs, before fleeing the scene recklessly.

In his desperate escape, the driver collided with multiple vehicles, including a tempo and a police van. Authorities eventually intercepted him at Shikrapur Chowk, taking him into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025