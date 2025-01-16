German Parties' Stance on Auto Industry: A Heated Debate Ahead of Elections

As Germany's election day approaches, political parties are sharpening their focus on the automotive sector, a cornerstone of Europe's largest economy. The major parties' manifestos reveal contrasting visions, particularly concerning environmental regulations and the future of fossil fuel vehicles.

The conservative CDU/CSU coalition opposes the 2035 ban on fossil fuel cars, advocating for both traditional and alternative energy technologies. On the other hand, the AFD calls for the market to dictate automotive technology decisions, rejecting government intervention.

The SPD and Greens prioritize electromobility and infrastructure for electric vehicles, though the latter insists on keeping the 2035 ban. Their policies reflect a broader commitment to fostering zero-emission mobility while considering socioeconomic factors, including tax incentives and research support.

(With inputs from agencies.)