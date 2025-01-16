Lufthansa and Wizz Air Resume Flights to Tel Aviv Amid Ceasefire

The Lufthansa Group has announced the resumption of its flights to and from Tel Aviv starting February 1. Meanwhile, Wizz Air has already resumed its London to Tel Aviv route after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The conflict had prompted many Western airlines to cancel flights in the Middle East.

Airlines had been avoiding Iraqi and Iranian airspace due to the risk of accidental involvement in drone or missile warfare. Apart from Tel Aviv, Wizz Air has also resumed its flights to Amman, Jordan. Lufthansa Group's decision includes resuming flights with its carriers Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Austrian Airlines, and Swiss.

Ryanair also plans to fully operate its summer schedule to and from Ben Gurion airport, as confirmed in a previous interview. Although Turkish Airlines is set to start flights to Syria's capital Damascus post-Assad regime, airlines proceed warily in the region. Lufthansa maintains suspensions to Tehran and Beirut until further notice.

