Startups: Catalysts of India's Future Growth

Startups have assumed a central position in India's economic growth, acting as potential foundations for future giant companies, according to Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge.

Speaking during the National Startup Day, which celebrates nine years of the Startup India initiative, Bikhchandani emphasized that entrepreneurship has transitioned into a mainstream career choice.

Highlighting a significant transformation in the business environment, he attributed this shift to supportive policies, the availability of talent and capital, and the allure of India's vast market.

(With inputs from agencies.)