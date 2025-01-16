Left Menu

Startups: Catalysts of India's Future Growth

Startups are pivotal in India's economic growth, with many future giant companies emerging from today's startups. Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani highlighted the significance of entrepreneurship as a mainstream career aspiration during the National Startup Day. The enabling business environment, talent availability, and India's market appeal contribute to this trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:36 IST
Startups have assumed a central position in India's economic growth, acting as potential foundations for future giant companies, according to Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge.

Speaking during the National Startup Day, which celebrates nine years of the Startup India initiative, Bikhchandani emphasized that entrepreneurship has transitioned into a mainstream career choice.

Highlighting a significant transformation in the business environment, he attributed this shift to supportive policies, the availability of talent and capital, and the allure of India's vast market.

