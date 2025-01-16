Bank of America Anticipates Earnings Surge with Positive Revenue Trends

Bank of America announced a strong performance on Thursday, highlighting an upswing in profits driven by a surge in trading activity during the fourth quarter. The bank also projected more interest income in 2025, reflecting a positive outlook amid industry momentum likewise seen in peers like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.

CEO Brian Moynihan cited growth across deposit and loan categories, forecasting a solid setup for 2025 financials. The bank recorded a net income increase to $6.7 billion or 82 cents per share, beating past figures and analyst expectations. BofA shares rose by 2.7% following this positive financial news.

Meanwhile, BofA's investment banking fees surged, having increased by 44%, while net interest income rose 3% during the quarter due to strategic asset repricing and loan growth. The bank eyes further NII increases throughout 2025, supported by a favorable yield curve, promising higher long-term interest returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)