N. Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh's Economic Surge

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled an ambitious economic plan for Andhra Pradesh, aiming for an annual growth rate of 15% over the next 22 years. The Chief Minister announced this goal at a press conference at the CM's Office on Thursday, envisioning a GSDP of USD 2.74 trillion by 2047.

Naidu emphasized that the consistent achievement of this growth rate would lead to a staggering GSDP of Rs 347 lakh crore, with per capita income rising to Rs 58 lakh. He underlined the state's wealth as an aggregate of individual wealth and projected that doubling the growth rate could quadruple income.

The Chief Minister has implemented 20 to 25 policies that he believes will pave the road to this economic milestone. Naidu assured that the right people will be strategically positioned to execute these robust plans, driving Andhra Pradesh towards the 'Swarna Andhra 2047' vision.

