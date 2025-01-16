Bank of America's Profits Soar Amid Market Rally and Strategic Gains

Bank of America exceeded financial forecasts, attributing its fourth-quarter profit surge to vigorous trading activities and a comprehensive uptick across revenue streams. The boost was seen after the lender anticipated higher interest income in 2025 compared to last year's results.

The nation's second-largest lender reported a net income increase to $6.7 billion, or 82 cents per share, amidst the favorable equity markets. This aligns with the earnings of Wall Street counterparts like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, which also benefited from stronger investment banking performances.

Bank of America's profits were driven by a 10% rise in sales and trading revenue. Other divisions, such as wealth and investment management, also flourished due to a robust equity market rally following the U.S. elections—paving the way for anticipated growth in the upcoming year.

