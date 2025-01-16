Stocks and Bonds React to Retail Sales Amid Presidential Transition
U.S. stocks and bonds maintained their recent gains following data showing a mixed increase in retail sales. While share indexes slid slightly, retained inflation data provided stability. Investors are now focused on Donald Trump's impending inauguration and its potential economic implications. Global markets also showed positive earnings trends.
U.S. stocks and bonds held onto their recent inflation-driven gains after retail sales data revealed a mixed improvement. Despite slight declines in major share indexes, supportive inflation data kept investors steady as they brace for potential changes following Donald Trump's inauguration.
Investors eagerly await signals from the incoming administration, especially concerning Trump's tariff and tax policies, which could influence growth and inflation. Meanwhile, robust earnings reports helped propel shares higher globally, with Morgan Stanley and other major firms surpassing expectations.
Currencies reacted to external factors, with the yen strengthening against the dollar, and commodity markets experienced minor movements. Brent crude futures slipped amid geopolitical tensions, while gold reached a one-month peak on shifting interest rate expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
