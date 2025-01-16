Bihar's Bold Bet: Empowering Startups for a Thriving Future

The government of Bihar is taking significant strides to bolster the state's startup ecosystem, according to Industries Minister Nitish Mishra. In a recent seminar titled 'Avinya Bihar 2025,' held in Patna, Mishra stated that support for young entrepreneurs is paramount.

This initiative promises easier business setup processes, with the establishment of Entrepreneurship Development Centers and Startup Cells aiming to foster startup growth in every corner of Bihar. The government's objective is clear: transform Bihar into a hub for startup funding.

Bihar's commitment is underscored by recent developments. The launch of the portal startupbihar.in will provide crucial resources, while significant financial support is being allocated to budding ventures. With 900 startups already in place, including 139 women-led, the state is poised for rapid growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)