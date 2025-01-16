Left Menu

Bihar's Bold Bet: Empowering Startups for a Thriving Future

Bihar's government is dedicated to enhancing its startup ecosystem, supporting young entrepreneurs across the state. At the 'Avinya Bihar 2025' seminar, steps were outlined to simplify business setup through development centers, startup cells, and funding schemes. A new portal was launched to provide essential resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:15 IST
The government of Bihar is taking significant strides to bolster the state's startup ecosystem, according to Industries Minister Nitish Mishra. In a recent seminar titled 'Avinya Bihar 2025,' held in Patna, Mishra stated that support for young entrepreneurs is paramount.

This initiative promises easier business setup processes, with the establishment of Entrepreneurship Development Centers and Startup Cells aiming to foster startup growth in every corner of Bihar. The government's objective is clear: transform Bihar into a hub for startup funding.

Bihar's commitment is underscored by recent developments. The launch of the portal startupbihar.in will provide crucial resources, while significant financial support is being allocated to budding ventures. With 900 startups already in place, including 139 women-led, the state is poised for rapid growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

