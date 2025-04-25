Madhya Pradesh Hosts Tech and Agriculture Conclaves to Boost Self-Reliance
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announces upcoming conclaves in the state's IT and agriculture sectors, aiming to foster self-reliance and create job opportunities. Scheduled for April 27 in Indore and May 3 in Mandsaur, these events will highlight investment prospects and modern farming techniques.
Madhya Pradesh is setting the stage for significant growth with its upcoming IT and agriculture conclaves. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed plans to host these key events, aiming to bolster the state's self-reliance and generate employment opportunities.
The IT industry conclave is scheduled for April 27 in Indore, while the agriculture conclave will take place on May 3 in Mandsaur. These gatherings are expected to attract significant investments, with a focus on advanced farming techniques and tech industry advancements.
The state government is working towards increasing farmers' income and providing solar pumps to alleviate electricity expenses. Alongside international tech companies' participation, these initiatives will support Madhya Pradesh's development goals.
