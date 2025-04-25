Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Hosts Tech and Agriculture Conclaves to Boost Self-Reliance

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announces upcoming conclaves in the state's IT and agriculture sectors, aiming to foster self-reliance and create job opportunities. Scheduled for April 27 in Indore and May 3 in Mandsaur, these events will highlight investment prospects and modern farming techniques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:59 IST
Madhya Pradesh Hosts Tech and Agriculture Conclaves to Boost Self-Reliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is setting the stage for significant growth with its upcoming IT and agriculture conclaves. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed plans to host these key events, aiming to bolster the state's self-reliance and generate employment opportunities.

The IT industry conclave is scheduled for April 27 in Indore, while the agriculture conclave will take place on May 3 in Mandsaur. These gatherings are expected to attract significant investments, with a focus on advanced farming techniques and tech industry advancements.

The state government is working towards increasing farmers' income and providing solar pumps to alleviate electricity expenses. Alongside international tech companies' participation, these initiatives will support Madhya Pradesh's development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025