Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Tourist Killed in Himachal Highway Accident

A tourist from Haryana died and five others were injured in an accident on the Kiratpur-Manali highway. The Bolero, carrying seven passengers, crashed near Rea after losing control. The deceased is Manish Kumar. Injured individuals are receiving treatment as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:29 IST
Tragic Collision: Tourist Killed in Himachal Highway Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck on the Kiratpur-Manali highway in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district when a tourist from Haryana lost his life in a severe vehicle accident, leaving five others seriously injured. The unfortunate incident occurred near the under-construction bridge close to Rea.

The vehicle, a Bolero with seven passengers, was en route to Manali from Karnal, Haryana, when the driver lost control, leading to a devastating crash that sheared off the car's roof. The deceased has been identified as Manish Kumar, with others like Nishant, Vijay, Narendra, Saurabh, and Abhinav receiving medical attention at AIIMS Bilaspur.

Police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the case to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the tragic accident. The highway remains a crucial route for travelers and this incident highlights the need for enhanced safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025