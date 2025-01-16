Tragic Collision: Tourist Killed in Himachal Highway Accident

Tragedy struck on the Kiratpur-Manali highway in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district when a tourist from Haryana lost his life in a severe vehicle accident, leaving five others seriously injured. The unfortunate incident occurred near the under-construction bridge close to Rea.

The vehicle, a Bolero with seven passengers, was en route to Manali from Karnal, Haryana, when the driver lost control, leading to a devastating crash that sheared off the car's roof. The deceased has been identified as Manish Kumar, with others like Nishant, Vijay, Narendra, Saurabh, and Abhinav receiving medical attention at AIIMS Bilaspur.

Police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the case to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the tragic accident. The highway remains a crucial route for travelers and this incident highlights the need for enhanced safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)