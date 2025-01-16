Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse at Odisha Railway Station Claims Life

A tragic incident occurred when a 56-year-old labourer, Umesh Rishidev, was killed by a collapsing wall at Kantabanji railway station, Odisha. The collapse was triggered by an earth mover machine. An inquiry is underway, and the contractor has been directed to provide compensation to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:56 IST
Tragic Wall Collapse at Odisha Railway Station Claims Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 56-year-old labourer tragically lost his life after a wall collapsed on him at Kantabanji railway station in Odisha's Bolangir district. The incident unfolded as an earth mover machine inadvertently struck the wall, leading to its collapse, authorities reported.

The victim, identified as Umesh Rishidev, was employed by a private contractor working on a railway project. Rescue operations were swiftly initiated, ensuring an immediate response to the devastating event. An investigation has also commenced to ascertain the underlying cause and prevent future incidents, according to a statement by East Coast Railways.

In line with contractual obligations, the railway authorities have instructed the contractor to extend ex gratia and financial assistance to the bereaved family of the deceased, ensuring compliance with welfare provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

