Tragic Wall Collapse at Odisha Railway Station Claims Life

A 56-year-old labourer tragically lost his life after a wall collapsed on him at Kantabanji railway station in Odisha's Bolangir district. The incident unfolded as an earth mover machine inadvertently struck the wall, leading to its collapse, authorities reported.

The victim, identified as Umesh Rishidev, was employed by a private contractor working on a railway project. Rescue operations were swiftly initiated, ensuring an immediate response to the devastating event. An investigation has also commenced to ascertain the underlying cause and prevent future incidents, according to a statement by East Coast Railways.

In line with contractual obligations, the railway authorities have instructed the contractor to extend ex gratia and financial assistance to the bereaved family of the deceased, ensuring compliance with welfare provisions.

