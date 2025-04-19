Left Menu

Fatal Clash Over Railway Project in Odisha: A Community's Stand

A confrontation in Odisha's Sundergarh district between security personnel and slum residents left one person dead and 19 injured. The clash erupted over the removal of an alleged encroachment on land intended for a railway project, leading to heightened tensions and demands for halting the eviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:58 IST
Fatal Clash Over Railway Project in Odisha: A Community's Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense confrontation in Odisha's Sundergarh district, one individual was killed, and 19 others, including police officers and an additional tehsildar, sustained injuries. The altercation occurred over a disputed encroachment removal on land earmarked for a new railway line linked to the Rourkela Steel Plant.

The incident, involving mainly tribal slum residents, escalated when a protester named Etua Oram tragically lost his life after being crushed by a JCB machine involved in the construction work. Following the death, large groups gathered, resulting in stone-pelting and further clashes with the police. The ensuing chaos left several security personnel and government officials injured.

Police deployed eight platoons to manage the unrest, asserting the situation is now under control. Meanwhile, protestors demand the cessation of the eviction operation before agreeing to proceed with the cremation of Oram's body. The conflict underscores the broader opposition to the railway project's impact on the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025