Fatal Clash Over Railway Project in Odisha: A Community's Stand
A confrontation in Odisha's Sundergarh district between security personnel and slum residents left one person dead and 19 injured. The clash erupted over the removal of an alleged encroachment on land intended for a railway project, leading to heightened tensions and demands for halting the eviction.
In a tense confrontation in Odisha's Sundergarh district, one individual was killed, and 19 others, including police officers and an additional tehsildar, sustained injuries. The altercation occurred over a disputed encroachment removal on land earmarked for a new railway line linked to the Rourkela Steel Plant.
The incident, involving mainly tribal slum residents, escalated when a protester named Etua Oram tragically lost his life after being crushed by a JCB machine involved in the construction work. Following the death, large groups gathered, resulting in stone-pelting and further clashes with the police. The ensuing chaos left several security personnel and government officials injured.
Police deployed eight platoons to manage the unrest, asserting the situation is now under control. Meanwhile, protestors demand the cessation of the eviction operation before agreeing to proceed with the cremation of Oram's body. The conflict underscores the broader opposition to the railway project's impact on the local community.
