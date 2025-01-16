Left Menu

Telangana's Electric Future: Reddy's Push for Green Transport and Infrastructure Development

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Union ministers in Delhi to discuss clearances for 161 pending development projects and the conversion of public transport to electric vehicles. Emphasizing stalled projects in remote extremist-affected areas, he sought progress on the Gouravelli project and Hyderabad's electric bus fleet conversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:54 IST
Telangana's Electric Future: Reddy's Push for Green Transport and Infrastructure Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy engaged with multiple Union ministers in New Delhi this Thursday to push for clearances on numerous development projects and plans to electrify the state's public transport system.

During discussions with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Reddy highlighted the need for environmental and forest clearances for 161 stalled projects, particularly those 38 stuck under Wildlife Protection Acts. He stressed the urgency of these initiatives, especially in remote, extremist-affected regions that have seen delays in infrastructure development, like tower construction on national highways.

The Chief Minister also pursued discussions with Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on transitioning Hyderabad's bus fleet to electric models, advocating for retrofitting diesel buses. Alongside promoting projects under the PM E-Drive scheme, he requested the allocation of 2,800 buses through the retrofitment model and the GCC method.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025