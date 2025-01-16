Telangana's Electric Future: Reddy's Push for Green Transport and Infrastructure Development

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy engaged with multiple Union ministers in New Delhi this Thursday to push for clearances on numerous development projects and plans to electrify the state's public transport system.

During discussions with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Reddy highlighted the need for environmental and forest clearances for 161 stalled projects, particularly those 38 stuck under Wildlife Protection Acts. He stressed the urgency of these initiatives, especially in remote, extremist-affected regions that have seen delays in infrastructure development, like tower construction on national highways.

The Chief Minister also pursued discussions with Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on transitioning Hyderabad's bus fleet to electric models, advocating for retrofitting diesel buses. Alongside promoting projects under the PM E-Drive scheme, he requested the allocation of 2,800 buses through the retrofitment model and the GCC method.

