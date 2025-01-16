Left Menu

Maharashtra Aims for Rs 7 Lakh Crore MoUs at Davos WEF

The Maharashtra government targets MoUs worth Rs 7 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. The state aims to achieve an 80-85% conversion rate, with a deadline of March 31 for MoU execution. The meeting will be led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government aims to secure Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to Rs 7 lakh crore at the forthcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, according to a senior state Industries Department official.

In previous years, the state signed MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore in 2023 and Rs 3.53 lakh crore in 2024, illustrating a steady increase. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu lead the country in MoU conversion rates, with an ambitious 80-85% target set this year.

The 2024 WEF, scheduled for January 20-24, will see a delegation led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The state aims to finalize the majority of MoUs by March 31 while reviewing past challenges to optimize future investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

