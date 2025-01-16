Maharashtra Aims for Rs 7 Lakh Crore MoUs at Davos WEF
The Maharashtra government targets MoUs worth Rs 7 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. The state aims to achieve an 80-85% conversion rate, with a deadline of March 31 for MoU execution. The meeting will be led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The Maharashtra government aims to secure Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to Rs 7 lakh crore at the forthcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, according to a senior state Industries Department official.
In previous years, the state signed MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore in 2023 and Rs 3.53 lakh crore in 2024, illustrating a steady increase. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu lead the country in MoU conversion rates, with an ambitious 80-85% target set this year.
The 2024 WEF, scheduled for January 20-24, will see a delegation led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The state aims to finalize the majority of MoUs by March 31 while reviewing past challenges to optimize future investments.
