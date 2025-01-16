Maharashtra Aims for Rs 7 Lakh Crore MoUs at Davos WEF

The Maharashtra government aims to secure Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to Rs 7 lakh crore at the forthcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, according to a senior state Industries Department official.

In previous years, the state signed MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore in 2023 and Rs 3.53 lakh crore in 2024, illustrating a steady increase. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu lead the country in MoU conversion rates, with an ambitious 80-85% target set this year.

The 2024 WEF, scheduled for January 20-24, will see a delegation led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The state aims to finalize the majority of MoUs by March 31 while reviewing past challenges to optimize future investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)