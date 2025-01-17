Boeing's 777X Takes Flight Again Amid Challenges

Boeing has restarted testing for its 777X widebody jet, taking flight for the first time since grounding the fleet in August owing to a critical engine mounting issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration was not present for the Thursday flight. Delivery of Boeing's 777X, a successor to the successful 777, has been postponed to 2026.

The 777-9 version boasts orders from key airlines like Emirates and Lufthansa, totaling 481 orders. Boeing's Seattle-based flight demonstrated a commitment to safety and performance testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)