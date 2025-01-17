Boeing's 777X Takes Flight Again Amid Challenges
Boeing resumed test flights for its 777X model Thursday, after a grounding due to engine issues. The 777X, Boeing's new long-haul jet, has delayed deliveries now scheduled for 2026. Major customers include Emirates and Qatar Airways, with 481 total orders. Safety and reliability remain priorities.
Boeing has restarted testing for its 777X widebody jet, taking flight for the first time since grounding the fleet in August owing to a critical engine mounting issue.
The Federal Aviation Administration was not present for the Thursday flight. Delivery of Boeing's 777X, a successor to the successful 777, has been postponed to 2026.
The 777-9 version boasts orders from key airlines like Emirates and Lufthansa, totaling 481 orders. Boeing's Seattle-based flight demonstrated a commitment to safety and performance testing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
