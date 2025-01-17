Left Menu

Boeing's 777X Takes Flight Again Amid Challenges

Boeing resumed test flights for its 777X model Thursday, after a grounding due to engine issues. The 777X, Boeing's new long-haul jet, has delayed deliveries now scheduled for 2026. Major customers include Emirates and Qatar Airways, with 481 total orders. Safety and reliability remain priorities.

Updated: 17-01-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing has restarted testing for its 777X widebody jet, taking flight for the first time since grounding the fleet in August owing to a critical engine mounting issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration was not present for the Thursday flight. Delivery of Boeing's 777X, a successor to the successful 777, has been postponed to 2026.

The 777-9 version boasts orders from key airlines like Emirates and Lufthansa, totaling 481 orders. Boeing's Seattle-based flight demonstrated a commitment to safety and performance testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

