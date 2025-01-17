Left Menu

China's Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amidst Trade Tensions

China's economy grew by 5.0% in 2024, surpassing government's target amid multiple stimulus efforts. Despite the positive growth, concerns linger over a potential U.S. trade war and weak domestic demand, casting doubts on sustained recovery. Economic analysts remain cautious about 2025 outlook due to trade tensions and policy uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 08:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's economy concluded 2024 stronger than anticipated, driven by a series of government stimulus measures despite burgeoning fears of a new trade conflict with the United States and subdued local demand.

China's GDP defied predictions by growing 5.0% for the entire year, aligning with the government's target, and surged to 5.4% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year's quarter, outpacing analysts' expectations.

The Shanghai stock market reacted to the data with a 0.3% rise while the CSI 300 index gained 0.4%. Economists caution that despite current growth metrics, the looming threat of U.S. tariffs and the pressures on domestic demand pose significant risks to future economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

