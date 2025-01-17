China's Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amidst Trade Tensions

China's economy concluded 2024 stronger than anticipated, driven by a series of government stimulus measures despite burgeoning fears of a new trade conflict with the United States and subdued local demand.

China's GDP defied predictions by growing 5.0% for the entire year, aligning with the government's target, and surged to 5.4% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year's quarter, outpacing analysts' expectations.

The Shanghai stock market reacted to the data with a 0.3% rise while the CSI 300 index gained 0.4%. Economists caution that despite current growth metrics, the looming threat of U.S. tariffs and the pressures on domestic demand pose significant risks to future economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)