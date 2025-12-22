Pioneering Scientist Takes Helm at Moscow's Premier Vaccine Research Center
Denis Logunov, instrumental in developing Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine, has been named director of Moscow's Gamaleya research center. He succeeds Alexander Gintsburg at this leading institution for vaccine research, continuing a legacy of vital contributions to global public health.
Denis Logunov, the celebrated scientist behind Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine, has been appointed as the new director of Moscow's Gamaleya research center, according to a statement released by the institution on Monday.
Logunov succeeds Alexander Gintsburg at Gamaleya, a center named after Russian-Soviet scientist Nikolai Gamaleya and renowned for its pioneering vaccine research. As he assumes leadership, expectations are high for him to steer the center toward new scientific milestones.
The 47-year-old Logunov spearheaded the team that developed and tested Sputnik during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to its widespread use not only in Russia but also in countries such as Argentina, Mexico, Hungary, and Serbia.
