Pioneering Scientist Takes Helm at Moscow's Premier Vaccine Research Center

Denis Logunov, the celebrated scientist behind Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine, has been appointed as the new director of Moscow's Gamaleya research center, according to a statement released by the institution on Monday.

Logunov succeeds Alexander Gintsburg at Gamaleya, a center named after Russian-Soviet scientist Nikolai Gamaleya and renowned for its pioneering vaccine research. As he assumes leadership, expectations are high for him to steer the center toward new scientific milestones.

The 47-year-old Logunov spearheaded the team that developed and tested Sputnik during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to its widespread use not only in Russia but also in countries such as Argentina, Mexico, Hungary, and Serbia.

