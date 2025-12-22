Left Menu

Pioneering Scientist Takes Helm at Moscow's Premier Vaccine Research Center

Denis Logunov, instrumental in developing Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine, has been named director of Moscow's Gamaleya research center. He succeeds Alexander Gintsburg at this leading institution for vaccine research, continuing a legacy of vital contributions to global public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:38 IST
Pioneering Scientist Takes Helm at Moscow's Premier Vaccine Research Center
  • Country:
  • Russia

Denis Logunov, the celebrated scientist behind Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine, has been appointed as the new director of Moscow's Gamaleya research center, according to a statement released by the institution on Monday.

Logunov succeeds Alexander Gintsburg at Gamaleya, a center named after Russian-Soviet scientist Nikolai Gamaleya and renowned for its pioneering vaccine research. As he assumes leadership, expectations are high for him to steer the center toward new scientific milestones.

The 47-year-old Logunov spearheaded the team that developed and tested Sputnik during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to its widespread use not only in Russia but also in countries such as Argentina, Mexico, Hungary, and Serbia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025