Left Menu

China Powers Up: Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amidst Trade Tensions

China's economy ended 2024 stronger than anticipated, rising by 5.0% due to stimulus measures. Despite fears of a potential trade war with the U.S. and soft domestic demand, indicators like industrial output and retail sales showed surprising growth. Policymakers face pressure to maintain this momentum amidst uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:05 IST
China Powers Up: Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amidst Trade Tensions
Representative Image Image Credit:

China's economy closed 2024 on a high note, with a growth rate of 5.0%, fueled by recent stimulus measures. This performance exceeds the government's target and analysts’ expectations despite looming trade war threats with the United States and lackluster domestic demand.

The robust growth figures, highlighted by a 5.4% GDP rise in the last quarter, suggest a strengthened external sector. Industrial production and retail sales have shown a surprising uptick, although investment in the property sector remains a concern, indicating mixed economic signals.

Market reactions to this data were positive, with minor upticks in major indexes. However, economists emphasize the need for continued policy support to navigate potential U.S. tariff impacts. As China's policymakers prepare for a crucial March congress meeting, strategies to sustain growth amid global uncertainties are expected to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025