CG Corp Global Accelerates Rajasthan's Wellness and Cultural Tourism Growth

CG Corp Global's Varun Chaudhary met Rajasthan's Deputy CM Diya Kumari to discuss enhancing tourism. Plans include introducing 'The Farm' wellness retreat and preserving heritage by converting a haveli into a museum. Aimed at sustainable growth, the initiatives bolster Rajasthan's cultural and tourism appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:41 IST
CG Corp Global to Bring World-Class Wellness and Heritage Initiatives to Rajasthan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent move to bolster Rajasthan's tourism sector, Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Corp Global, engaged in discussions with Diya Kumari, the state's Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister. The talks aimed at exploring innovative opportunities to enhance both tourism and heritage conservation.

Central to the conversation was CG Hospitality's initiative to bring its renowned wellness retreat, The Farm, to Rajasthan. This luxury wellness destination aims to enrich the state's tourism landscape by promoting sustainability and holistic wellness, thereby positioning Rajasthan as a top wellness destination in India. In a related effort, the CG Foundation is set to restore a historic haveli in Churi Ajitgarh, transforming it into a museum to celebrate the state's rich architectural heritage while boosting cultural tourism and community development.

Expanding their vision, CG Corp Global is eyeing further opportunities in the Shekhawati region, noted for its historical significance, to spearhead sustainable development and establish it as a cultural tourism hub. Varun Chaudhary affirmed their commitment to forging strong government partnerships to innovate within the area of wellness, while also preserving cultural heritage. This initiative reflects CG Hospitality's dedication to investing in responsible tourism practices that link wellness and heritage, enhancing Rajasthan's global allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

