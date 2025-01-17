Côte d’Ivoire Secures €50M EIB Loan to Advance Sustainable Trade, Climate Action, and Cocoa Production

Côte d’Ivoire has secured a €50 million investment loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to bolster its membership in the African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI). Enabled by a European Union guarantee under the Global Gateway Strategy, this initiative highlights Côte d’Ivoire’s dedication to fostering sustainable trade, investments, and broader economic resilience across Africa.

The capital injection will directly support two critical Team Europe Initiatives:

Low Carbon Transition: Accelerating investments in climate-friendly projects aligned with Côte d’Ivoire’s National Development Plan (2021–2025) and global climate objectives. Sustainable Cocoa Production: Promoting resilience and sustainability in Côte d’Ivoire’s cocoa industry, which is central to its economy.

This funding reinforces ATIDI’s mission to provide risk-mitigation solutions and support transformative development in Africa. At least 75% of the investment will focus on climate-related initiatives, unlocking up to €550 million in additional insurance and guarantee solutions to benefit Côte d’Ivoire and its regional partners.

EIB’s Strategic Collaboration with ATIDI

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle emphasized the bank’s commitment to climate action and sustainable development: “As the climate bank, the European Investment Bank is pleased to finance ATIDI’s efforts, particularly in Côte d’Ivoire’s low-carbon transition and its sustainable cocoa value chain. This collaboration strengthens our support for businesses and key sectors in the region.”

Manuel Moses, CEO of ATIDI, highlighted the transformative potential of the partnership: “This collaboration with Côte d’Ivoire and the EIB demonstrates ATIDI’s commitment to unlocking Africa’s potential. By increasing insurance and guarantee capacity, we’re paving the way for enhanced trade, climate action, and sustainable development, particularly in cocoa production.”

Advancing the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy

The operation aligns with the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, which seeks to foster inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainability by investing in critical sectors such as climate, energy, transport, and digitalization. European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela noted: “This move illustrates the essence of the Global Gateway strategy: investing in secure and sustainable connections that benefit people and the planet, while boosting competitiveness and job creation. Côte d’Ivoire’s focus on sustainable cocoa exemplifies this vision.”

A Broader Push for Sustainability

This is Côte d’Ivoire’s second major sovereign operation with the EIB in 2024, following a €150 million loan for the Programme de Restauration Durable des Forêts in November. That project aims to combat deforestation and promote environmental preservation.

EIB’s collaboration with ATIDI spans several West and Central African nations, including Benin, Burkina Faso, and Senegal, with €145 million invested in regional membership initiatives.

Côte d’Ivoire’s increased membership in ATIDI is a pivotal step in leveraging sustainable financing to address pressing development challenges, reinforce economic resilience, and align with global environmental goals. The combined efforts of Côte d’Ivoire, the EIB, and ATIDI signify a robust commitment to fostering sustainable trade, innovation, and environmental stewardship in Africa.