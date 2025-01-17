Shriram Life Unveils High-Return 'Sunishchit Laabh' Plan for Comprehensive Financial Security

In an initiative to bolster financial stability, Shriram Life Insurance has announced the launch of its latest offering, 'Shriram Life Sunishchit Laabh'. This non-participating individual savings plan promises attractive returns of up to 668% on the total premium paid, signifying a robust investment solution for diverse customer needs.

The 'Sunishchit Laabh' plan is designed with flexibility at its core, allowing entry for individuals from as young as 30 days to senior citizens aged up to 60 years. It also offers versatile maturity income payout options to ensure consistent income for the policyholder, even in retirement. Customers can receive tax-free payouts over 40 years, a feature aimed at ensuring long-term financial security. Death benefits can be claimed up to 160 times the annualised premium, making it an ideal choice for retirement planning, education funding, and family protection.

Highlighting the plan's tailored benefits, Casparus J.H. Kromhout, MD and CEO of Shriram Life Insurance, remarked, "Shriram Life Sunishchit Laabh illustrates our commitment to delivering financial growth and security. In these uncertain times, it brings together the twin benefits of guaranteed returns and extensive life coverage." Kromhout further added that the plan's customisation options, loyalty rewards, and optional riders make it a comprehensive solution adaptable to the varied financial goals of its customer base.

The financial framework includes benefits for a policyholder investing Rs. 1,00,000 yearly for 25 years under the Life Plus and Income Pro option. This plan extends over a 26-year policy term with a 40-year payout, translating into substantial annual benefits and a return of premium feature, guaranteeing financial peace of mind.

Shriram Life Insurance, catering primarily to the middle-class sector, offers a broad spectrum of insurance products including term, endowment, ULIPs, and annuities, crafted to provide affordable and comprehensive insurance solutions tailored to the rural and urban populace.

