Left Menu

Coal India Sets New Realistic Production Targets Amid Challenges

Coal India Ltd has adjusted its production target for the current fiscal year to 806-810 million tonnes, down from the earlier target of 838 million tonnes. Despite a 2.2% growth in production till December, the company aims to achieve a 4-5% growth by the fiscal year's end, amid challenges in subsidiary performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:45 IST
Coal India Sets New Realistic Production Targets Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has revised its production goals, setting a new target of 806-810 million tonnes for the current fiscal year, a decrease from the previous target of 838 million tonnes, as announced by company Chairman PM Prasad on Friday.

Production has witnessed a growth of 2.2% reaching 543 million tonnes up to December. However, the company remains steadfast in its objective to boost production by the year-end, targeting a growth rate of about 4-5%.

Prasad remained optimistic regarding meeting their goals, specifically noting the commendable performance of subsidiaries Mahanadi Coalfields, Northern Coalfields Ltd, and Western Coalfields Ltd. There is also a positive outlook for the Eastern Coalfields Ltd. As the fiscal year progresses, the performance of South Eastern Coalfields' mega mines will be pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025