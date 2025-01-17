Coal India Sets New Realistic Production Targets Amid Challenges

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has revised its production goals, setting a new target of 806-810 million tonnes for the current fiscal year, a decrease from the previous target of 838 million tonnes, as announced by company Chairman PM Prasad on Friday.

Production has witnessed a growth of 2.2% reaching 543 million tonnes up to December. However, the company remains steadfast in its objective to boost production by the year-end, targeting a growth rate of about 4-5%.

Prasad remained optimistic regarding meeting their goals, specifically noting the commendable performance of subsidiaries Mahanadi Coalfields, Northern Coalfields Ltd, and Western Coalfields Ltd. There is also a positive outlook for the Eastern Coalfields Ltd. As the fiscal year progresses, the performance of South Eastern Coalfields' mega mines will be pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)