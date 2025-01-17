Coal India Sets New Realistic Production Targets Amid Challenges
Coal India Ltd has adjusted its production target for the current fiscal year to 806-810 million tonnes, down from the earlier target of 838 million tonnes. Despite a 2.2% growth in production till December, the company aims to achieve a 4-5% growth by the fiscal year's end, amid challenges in subsidiary performance.
- Country:
- India
Coal India Ltd (CIL) has revised its production goals, setting a new target of 806-810 million tonnes for the current fiscal year, a decrease from the previous target of 838 million tonnes, as announced by company Chairman PM Prasad on Friday.
Production has witnessed a growth of 2.2% reaching 543 million tonnes up to December. However, the company remains steadfast in its objective to boost production by the year-end, targeting a growth rate of about 4-5%.
Prasad remained optimistic regarding meeting their goals, specifically noting the commendable performance of subsidiaries Mahanadi Coalfields, Northern Coalfields Ltd, and Western Coalfields Ltd. There is also a positive outlook for the Eastern Coalfields Ltd. As the fiscal year progresses, the performance of South Eastern Coalfields' mega mines will be pivotal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coal
- India Ltd
- production
- target
- fiscal year
- growth
- subsidiaries
- coalfields
- imports
- mines
ALSO READ
India's Manufacturing Sector Shows Resilience with Strong Job Growth
Job Growth Surge: India's Employment Transformation under Modi
India's Job Market Booms Under NDA: A Decade of Growth
ICRA Revises Banking Credit Growth Amid Shifting Financial Landscape
Surging Coal Production Fuels Industry Growth