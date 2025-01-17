Left Menu

Khajuraho Airport Soars to Top Ranking in Madhya Pradesh

Khajuraho Airport has been ranked as the best airport in Madhya Pradesh and 8th nationwide in a survey by the Airports Authority of India. It demonstrates exceptional customer satisfaction and the dedicated efforts of the airport staff to enhance passenger services.

Updated: 17-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Khajuraho Airport has garnered the top spot as the best airport in Madhya Pradesh, according to a customer satisfaction survey conducted by the Airports Authority of India, an official announced on Friday.

In the national ranking, Khajuraho Airport stands at 8th among 62 airports, while others in the state like Gwalior, Bhopal, and Jabalpur ranked 10th, 15th, and 22nd, respectively.

Khajuraho Airport Director Santosh Singh highlighted the collective efforts of staff and ongoing improvements as key factors in achieving high standards of customer service, aiming to solidify the airport as a preferred travel destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

