Madhya Pradesh High Court's Final Warning to AIIMS Bhopal: Respond or Pay Up

The Madhya Pradesh High Court grants AIIMS Bhopal a final extension to reply to a PIL challenging the appointment of 14 staff members deemed ineligible since 2012. The court threatens a fine if they fail to respond. Petitioner Prakash Chouksey had flagged ineligibility based on an internal AIIMS committee's findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:25 IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a last warning to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, demanding a reply regarding a plea that seeks the removal of 14 allegedly ineligible staff appointed in 2012.

The court, consisting of Chief Justice SK Kait and Justice Vivek Jain, gave AIIMS Bhopal four weeks to submit a response related to the ongoing public interest litigation (PIL). Failure to comply will incur a Rs 10,000 cost per staff member.

Petitioner Prakash Chouksey claims the questioned appointments were flagged by a three-member internal committee for ineligibility. Despite multiple complaints to AIIMS Delhi and other authorities, no action was taken, prompting the petitioner to approach the court in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

