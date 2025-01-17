Left Menu

MG Motor's Electrifying Foray into Accessible Luxury

JSW MG Motor India has launched two new electric vehicles, MG Cyberster and MG M9, marking their entry into the 'accessible luxury' car segment. These models were debuted at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 under the MG Select brand, aiming to drive EV market growth in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW MG Motor India is making a bold move into the 'accessible luxury' electric vehicle market, unveiling the MG Cyberster and MG M9 models on Friday. Promised to hit the roads this year, the MG Cyberster is notably India's first all-electric Roadster, while the MG M9 makes history as the country's first electric three-row limousine.

The cars were introduced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, under the newly launched luxury brand channel, MG Select. With a current electric vehicle market penetration in India between 2 percent and 2.2 percent, Parth Jindal, Director of JSW MG Motor India, articulated a commitment to advance Prime Minister's vision of reaching 30 percent by 2030.

Pre-reservations for these innovative models commenced on Friday, adding to MG's expanding EV portfolio which already includes the popular MG Windsor, MG Comet, and MG ZS models. The company is steadfast in its strategy to introduce new offerings every three to six months, to amplify its role as a leader in the electric mobility space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

