BMW Steers Confidently Into India's EV Market Amid Tesla's Arrival

BMW Group India remains optimistic about the entry of Tesla in the Indian electric vehicle market, seeing it as an opportunity to expand the sector. In 2025's first quarter, BMW sold 646 electric units, aiming for EVs to constitute 15% of its total sales in India.

BMW Group India is optimistic about the imminent entry of Tesla into India's electric vehicle market, viewing it as a catalyst for expansion in the sector, according to Vikram Pawah, Managing Director and CEO. The company remains confident in spite of new competition on the horizon.

This year BMW has already sold 646 electric cars across its BMW and MINI brands within the first quarter of 2025, reinforcing its prediction that 15% of its total sales in India will come from EVs. Pawah expressed satisfaction with the growth, emphasizing that competition generally spurs market expansion, contrary to stalling it.

While Tesla's recruitment in India signals potential market entry, BMW Group is experiencing global growth as it sold 426,594 fully-electric vehicles worldwide in 2024, an increase of 13.5%. Despite targeting 15% sales from EVs, Pawah is optimistic about possibly achieving 20% this year with new launches like the X3 boosting their electric vehicle prospects further.

