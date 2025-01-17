Gems and Jewellery Exports Experience Significant Decline Amid Geopolitical Tensions
The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council reported a 10.29% drop in overall exports due to geopolitical issues and reduced demand in China. Notably, both the Cut and Polished diamonds and gold jewellery segments saw declines. The export slowdown is impacting key markets, influencing global trade patterns.
- Country:
- India
In a substantial downturn, the gems and jewellery export sector has reported a 10.29% year-on-year decline, largely attributed to ongoing geopolitical tensions and a contraction in demand from China, disclosed the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Friday. December exports plunged to USD 1,967.98 million from USD 2,193.82 million the previous year.
GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah expressed concerns over the geopolitical climate's detrimental impact on export demand. The weakened demand, especially in pivotal markets like China, has been blamed for the sector's current struggles.
A breakdown of the figures revealed that Cut and Polished diamonds exports decreased by 10.36% in December, while Polished Lab Grown Diamonds and gold jewellery exports fell by 5.48% and 3.56% respectively. Provisional data from GJEPC paint a challenging landscape for the industry's future prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- gems
- jewellery
- exports
- GJEPC
- diamonds
- gold
- geopolitical tensions
- China
- trade decline
- Vipul Shah
ALSO READ
RBI Report Reveals Surge in Gold Loans Amid Compliance Concerns
Men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold-winner Praveen Kumar also finalised for Khel Ratna: Sports Ministry.
Super Crop Safe Launches Game-Changing Super Gold WP+ for Sustainable Farming
Aman Sehrawat Sets Sights on Olympic Gold After Arjun Nomination
Star-Studded Race: The 2025 Golden Globes Awards Preview