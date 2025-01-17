Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Soars with Over 32 Times Subscription

On the second day of bidding, the initial public offering of Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed an overwhelming 32.06 times subscription, highlighting significant investor interest.

According to NSE data, the IPO attracted bids for a staggering 49,73,74,020 shares against the 1,55,12,978 shares available. This includes a hefty 76.33 times for non-institutional investors and 30.93 times for Retail Individual Investors. Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed at 31 percent.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals, a key supplier of refrigerants, set its IPO price band at Rs 85-90 per share, aiming to raise Rs 199.45 crore. The proceeds will fund working capital, capital expenditure in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and other corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)