Left Menu

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Soars with Over 32 Times Subscription

Stallion India Fluorochemicals' IPO received a strong response with 32.06 times subscription by the second day of bidding. The IPO features a price band of Rs 85-90 per share and aims to raise Rs 199.45 crore at the upper end. Funds will be used for working capital and expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:19 IST
Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Soars with Over 32 Times Subscription
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the second day of bidding, the initial public offering of Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed an overwhelming 32.06 times subscription, highlighting significant investor interest.

According to NSE data, the IPO attracted bids for a staggering 49,73,74,020 shares against the 1,55,12,978 shares available. This includes a hefty 76.33 times for non-institutional investors and 30.93 times for Retail Individual Investors. Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed at 31 percent.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals, a key supplier of refrigerants, set its IPO price band at Rs 85-90 per share, aiming to raise Rs 199.45 crore. The proceeds will fund working capital, capital expenditure in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and other corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025