Revving Up: India's Auto Industry Eyes Domestic Production Shift

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on India's auto component industry to focus on domestic manufacturing, reducing dependency on imports. He warned that companies continuing to rely on foreign components could face competitiveness issues as India's products outshine through affordability and quality.

With China leading in auto component exports to India, accounting for 28% of imports, Goyal insists that Indian firms can enhance competitiveness by concentrating on precision engineering. He urged industry players to tap into opportunities in electric vehicles and regions like South East Asia and Africa.

Goyal also highlighted India's free trade agreements, especially with the EFTA bloc, encouraging collaboration with nations like Switzerland. As India targets $100 billion in auto component exports by 2030, market access remains crucial for maintaining competitive advantage.

