Purple Line Disruption: Track Maintenance Alters Bengaluru Metro Schedule
Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation announced a temporary suspension of services on a section of the Purple Line for maintenance work on January 19. Services between Cubbon Park and M G Road will be unavailable from 7 am to 10 am, while other sections remain operational as scheduled.
Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) announced on Friday that a portion of the Purple Line will experience service disruption on January 19.
This interruption is due to necessary track maintenance between Cubbon Park and M G Road Metro stations. The service suspension will last from 7 am to 10 am.
Elsewhere on the Purple Line, including between Challaghatta and Kempegowda Majestic Metro stations as well as between Whitefield and Indiranagar Metro stations, trains will run normally from 7 am onwards, following the regular schedule, BMRCL confirmed.
