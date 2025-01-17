Left Menu

Chinese Companies Set to Boost Participation at IME 2025

Around 25 Chinese companies have committed to joining the 11th International Mining and Equipment Exhibition (IME) in Kolkata. This marks a notable return after recent editions lacked direct Chinese involvement. The event will feature participation from at least 600 delegates across 30 countries.

Around 25 Chinese companies have shown intent to join the upcoming International Mining and Equipment Exhibition (IME) in Kolkata, signaling a significant return after previously absenting from the event, an official reported on Friday.

The Mining, Geological & Metallurgical Institute of India (MGMI), in partnership with Tafcon, organizes the exhibition. MGMI's Secretary, Ranajit Talapatra, confirmed that as of now, there is a confirmed participation from these Chinese companies.

With visa restrictions easing, Tafcon official I P Wadha anticipates attendance from officials representing these companies, marking a robust collaboration scene. The exhibition will convene 600 delegates from 30 nations, hosted between October 30 and November 2, at two venues: Science City grounds and Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

