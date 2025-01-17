Chinese Companies Set to Boost Participation at IME 2025

Around 25 Chinese companies have shown intent to join the upcoming International Mining and Equipment Exhibition (IME) in Kolkata, signaling a significant return after previously absenting from the event, an official reported on Friday.

The Mining, Geological & Metallurgical Institute of India (MGMI), in partnership with Tafcon, organizes the exhibition. MGMI's Secretary, Ranajit Talapatra, confirmed that as of now, there is a confirmed participation from these Chinese companies.

With visa restrictions easing, Tafcon official I P Wadha anticipates attendance from officials representing these companies, marking a robust collaboration scene. The exhibition will convene 600 delegates from 30 nations, hosted between October 30 and November 2, at two venues: Science City grounds and Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

