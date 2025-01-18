Left Menu

Bosch Paves the Way to a Digital, Sustainable Future at BMGE 2025

Bosch Limited showcased its pioneering automotive technologies at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, highlighting advances in electrification, software, and hydrogen technology. Bosch aims to redefine mobility through innovative solutions like Advanced Rider Assistance Systems and software-driven vehicles, paving the way for a sustainable and connected future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:16 IST
Bosch Pavilion at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Pragati Maidan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, January 18: Bosch Limited, a premier global supplier of technology and services, is taking center stage at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo (BMGE) 2025, showcasing cutting-edge innovations set to transform the automotive sector. Held from January 17 to 22, the event features Bosch's revolutionary safety systems, advanced software solutions, and breakthroughs in electrification.

Addressing the expo, Guruprasad Mudlapur, President Bosch Group India and Managing Director of Bosch Limited, emphasized a bold movement towards electrification, climate-friendly fuels, and AI-driven integration as key facets of future mobility. Bosch is seizing this transformative moment, demonstrating an array of solutions designed for a sustainable and digitally advanced tomorrow.

Key highlights at the Bosch pavilion include the Hydrogen Demonstrator Truck—showcasing investments of approximately $2 billion in global hydrogen technology—and pioneering software-defined vehicles (SDV) features, underscoring Bosch's commitment to offering advanced automotive innovations to enhance user experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

