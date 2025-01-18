Night Attack Rocks Kyiv with Fatal Outcomes

A nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv left four people dead on Saturday, as confirmed by Timur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration. The attack caused significant damage, including shattered windows in Shevchenkivskyi district and an affected water main.

According to Tkachenko, debris from the attack struck multiple districts. The Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Desnyanskyi districts all reported damage. Public broadcaster Suspilne posted images of emergency crews amid shattered glass, showcasing the extent of the damage.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that air defenses were active throughout the attack, which included the operation of air raid alerts. Repair operations are underway, with crews dispatched to address damage, including a closed metro station. Authorities had previously issued warnings regarding the potential for drone and missile attacks.

