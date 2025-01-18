JBM Electric Vehicles Unveils Futuristic Buses for Global Market
JBM Electric Vehicles launched four new electric bus models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, emphasizing green mobility solutions. The models include luxury and intercity coaches, a medical mobile unit, and a tarmac coach. JBM's initiatives focus on technology-driven, sustainable transportation.
JBM Electric Vehicles, a branch of the JBM Group, introduced four new electric bus models during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, marking a significant advancement in green mobility.
The new range includes a Luxury Coach Galaxy, the Intercity Bus Xpress, a low-floor Electric Medical Mobile Unit e-MediLife, and the 9-metre Electric Tarmac Coach e-SkyLife. These buses boast modular battery packs and ultra-fast charging, enhancing route efficiency and operational management.
Vice Chairman Nishant Arya emphasized JBM's commitment to investing in R&D and exporting these vehicles globally. With a decade in public mobility, JBM aims to serve over 20 billion passengers and manufacture 20,000 electric buses annually at its Delhi-NCR facility—the world's largest outside China.
