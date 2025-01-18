JBM Electric Vehicles Unveils Futuristic Buses for Global Market

JBM Electric Vehicles, a branch of the JBM Group, introduced four new electric bus models during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, marking a significant advancement in green mobility.

The new range includes a Luxury Coach Galaxy, the Intercity Bus Xpress, a low-floor Electric Medical Mobile Unit e-MediLife, and the 9-metre Electric Tarmac Coach e-SkyLife. These buses boast modular battery packs and ultra-fast charging, enhancing route efficiency and operational management.

Vice Chairman Nishant Arya emphasized JBM's commitment to investing in R&D and exporting these vehicles globally. With a decade in public mobility, JBM aims to serve over 20 billion passengers and manufacture 20,000 electric buses annually at its Delhi-NCR facility—the world's largest outside China.

(With inputs from agencies.)