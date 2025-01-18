Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah's Convoy Collision: Escort Injured, Spiritual Visit Follows

A Delhi Police head constable was injured when Farooq Abdullah's convoy collided with a nilgai on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The incident took place in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The injured police officer received primary treatment. Abdullah, who was in a separate vehicle, visited Ajmer's dargah and prayed for various concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:58 IST
Farooq Abdullah's Convoy Collision: Escort Injured, Spiritual Visit Follows
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police head constable was injured in a collision involving former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's convoy on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The accident occurred as the escort vehicle collided with a nilgai while en route to Ajmer.

The accident took place near the expressway exit in Bhandarej at approximately 1.45 pm on Friday. Abdullah was traveling in a separate vehicle, while the injured constable, Pappuram Meena, was driving the escort Innova when the collision happened.

Following the accident, Meena was taken to the district hospital for treatment and was later discharged. Abdullah continued to Ajmer in another vehicle, where he visited the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti and prayed for the wellbeing of several individuals, including actor Saif Ali Khan, who was recently attacked at his Mumbai residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025