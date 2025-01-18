Farooq Abdullah's Convoy Collision: Escort Injured, Spiritual Visit Follows

A Delhi Police head constable was injured in a collision involving former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's convoy on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The accident occurred as the escort vehicle collided with a nilgai while en route to Ajmer.

The accident took place near the expressway exit in Bhandarej at approximately 1.45 pm on Friday. Abdullah was traveling in a separate vehicle, while the injured constable, Pappuram Meena, was driving the escort Innova when the collision happened.

Following the accident, Meena was taken to the district hospital for treatment and was later discharged. Abdullah continued to Ajmer in another vehicle, where he visited the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti and prayed for the wellbeing of several individuals, including actor Saif Ali Khan, who was recently attacked at his Mumbai residence.

