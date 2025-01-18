Olectra Greentech Unveils Innovative Blade Battery Technology at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Olectra Greentech showcased its latest electric bus technology, including the Blade Battery Chassis, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The company focuses on efficiency and eco-friendliness, enhancing technology and expanding manufacturing. With over 2,200 electric vehicles sold in India, Olectra aims to revolutionize public transport.
At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Olectra Greentech has introduced its cutting-edge range of electric buses, highlighting the newly designed Blade Battery Chassis platform. The Blade Battery, developed by BYD, promises enhanced safety and performance, enabling a 30% increase in energy storage that allows for up to 500 kilometers on a single charge.
Olectra's Chairman & Managing Director, KV Pradeep, emphasized their continued dedication to innovation within the electric mobility sector. 'The Blade Battery is merely the starting point,' he stated, indicating the company's ambitions to continually push technological boundaries.
With manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Telangana, Olectra's electric buses are already operational across 10 states and 1 Union territory in India. As of September 2024, they have successfully sold over 2,200 electric vehicles nationwide, showcasing a strong commitment to eco-friendly transportation solutions.
