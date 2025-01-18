K2 Infragen Secures Major Road Project in Uttar Pradesh

Gurugram-based K2 Infragen has been awarded a substantial road project valued at roughly Rs 50 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

The undertaking involves upgrading a stretch of the Ghazipur-Zamania-Saiyad Raja section of National Highway 97, now NH-24, using the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode within a six-month timeframe, according to the company's statement.

This assignment, representing the biggest of its kind directly associated with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for K2 Infragen, is part of the firm's broader sustainable growth strategy, aiming at strategic expansion across India and regions like Africa.

