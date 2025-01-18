Left Menu

K2 Infragen Secures Major Road Project in Uttar Pradesh

K2 Infragen, a Gurugram-based infrastructure company, has won a significant road project worth approximately Rs 50 crore in Uttar Pradesh. The project will strengthen a section of National Highway 97 over six months, marking the largest contract directly interfaced with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Gurugram-based K2 Infragen has been awarded a substantial road project valued at roughly Rs 50 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

The undertaking involves upgrading a stretch of the Ghazipur-Zamania-Saiyad Raja section of National Highway 97, now NH-24, using the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode within a six-month timeframe, according to the company's statement.

This assignment, representing the biggest of its kind directly associated with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for K2 Infragen, is part of the firm's broader sustainable growth strategy, aiming at strategic expansion across India and regions like Africa.

