Fire Scare Aboard United Airlines Flight Ends Safely

Federal authorities are stepping in after a frightening incident aboard a United Airlines flight. On a Thursday afternoon, a Boeing 737 traveling from Florida to Newark reported a fire in the cabin.

The drama in the skies ended safely, with the aircraft making an emergency landing at Washington's Dulles airport. Passengers and crew were unharmed as the plane touched down without incident.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the flight's safe landing and has announced an investigation to determine the cause of the onboard fire. The scrutiny follows rising safety concerns within the aviation sector.

