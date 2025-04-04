Fire Scare Aboard United Airlines Flight Ends Safely
A United Airlines Boeing 737 flight en route from Florida to Newark reported a cabin fire. The plane safely landed at Washington Dulles airport. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced an investigation into the incident, which occurred on a Thursday afternoon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 03:31 IST
Federal authorities are stepping in after a frightening incident aboard a United Airlines flight. On a Thursday afternoon, a Boeing 737 traveling from Florida to Newark reported a fire in the cabin.
The drama in the skies ended safely, with the aircraft making an emergency landing at Washington's Dulles airport. Passengers and crew were unharmed as the plane touched down without incident.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the flight's safe landing and has announced an investigation to determine the cause of the onboard fire. The scrutiny follows rising safety concerns within the aviation sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
