Dense Fog Leads to Tragic Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up

A dense fog caused low visibility, leading to a multi-vehicle pile-up near Kamarouli. The incident resulted in the death of a truck driver and injuries to two others. The accident occurred around 4 am when a truck collided with a car at a railway crossing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 19-01-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic multi-vehicle accident occurred near Kamarouli due to dense fog reducing visibility, according to police reports. The pile-up, which happened early Sunday morning, claimed the life of a truck driver and left two others injured.

The incident was set off around 4 am when the Kamarouli railway crossing was closed for an incoming train. A truck failed to stop in time and rammed into a car waiting at the crossing, subsequently causing five more vehicles to crash.

Kamarouli Police Station House Officer Abhinesh Kumar confirmed that the deceased, truck driver Rohit Pandey from Amethi district, had been sent for postmortem. Two other individuals sustained injuries in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

