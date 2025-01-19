Dense Fog Leads to Tragic Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up

A tragic multi-vehicle accident occurred near Kamarouli due to dense fog reducing visibility, according to police reports. The pile-up, which happened early Sunday morning, claimed the life of a truck driver and left two others injured.

The incident was set off around 4 am when the Kamarouli railway crossing was closed for an incoming train. A truck failed to stop in time and rammed into a car waiting at the crossing, subsequently causing five more vehicles to crash.

Kamarouli Police Station House Officer Abhinesh Kumar confirmed that the deceased, truck driver Rohit Pandey from Amethi district, had been sent for postmortem. Two other individuals sustained injuries in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)