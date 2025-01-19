Left Menu

Quality Over Quantity: BharatPe CEO Challenges 90-Hour Workweek Norm

BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi argues that employee productivity should focus on work quality rather than long hours, amidst debates over extreme work expectations in India. He emphasizes creating a flexible work environment that promotes employee satisfaction and career growth rather than enforcing a 90-hour workweek.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:44 IST
BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi has weighed in on the growing debate around a proposed 90-hour workweek in India, asserting that the quality of output is what truly matters in measuring employee productivity.

Negi's comments come in light of recent discussions sparked by L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, who regretted not making staff work on Sundays. Speaking to PTI, Negi stressed that BharatPe aims to cultivate a flexible, employee-friendly work culture.

As major industry voices join the debate on work-life balance, the focus shifts to creating environments where employees thrive without clocking excessive hours, drawing attention to the importance of engaging and efficient workspaces over a mere hustle culture like that promoted by Elon Musk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

