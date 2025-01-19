Quality Over Quantity: BharatPe CEO Challenges 90-Hour Workweek Norm

BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi has weighed in on the growing debate around a proposed 90-hour workweek in India, asserting that the quality of output is what truly matters in measuring employee productivity.

Negi's comments come in light of recent discussions sparked by L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, who regretted not making staff work on Sundays. Speaking to PTI, Negi stressed that BharatPe aims to cultivate a flexible, employee-friendly work culture.

As major industry voices join the debate on work-life balance, the focus shifts to creating environments where employees thrive without clocking excessive hours, drawing attention to the importance of engaging and efficient workspaces over a mere hustle culture like that promoted by Elon Musk.

(With inputs from agencies.)