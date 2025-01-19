Left Menu

Sellwin Traders Explodes with 90% Income Boost and Blockchain Venture

Sellwin Traders has announced a partnership with UAE's Secorbit FZCO to create a blockchain-based tokenization platform. The company reported a significant income rise in the December quarter and plans to raise additional funds. Furthermore, its subsidiary aims to expand the global market for Indian agro-products.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:00 IST
Sellwin Traders announced a significant milestone after reporting a substantial 90% increase in its income for the December quarter. The company has entered into a strategic alliance with UAE-based Secorbit FZCO to develop a revolutionary blockchain-based tokenization platform for equities, bonds, and real-world assets.

The platform, aimed at streamlining the tokenization process across various asset classes, emphasizes scalability, security, and seamless integration with existing financial and blockchain infrastructures. This ambitious project is slated at a budget of USD 3 million, approximately Rs 26 crore.

In light of this development, Sellwin's board has approved a strategic financial maneuver to raise Rs 13.75 crore through the issuance of convertible warrants. Concurrently, its subsidiary is actively pursuing expansion in the global market for Indian agro-products, capitalizing on recent trade successes and new market opportunities in Europe, the UK, and CIS countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

