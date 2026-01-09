Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Challenges BJP on Electoral Bonds and PM CARES Fund

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the BJP-led Centre of diverting public attention from financial accountability issues. He questioned the transparency of the electoral bonds and the legal status of the PM CARES Fund, while alleging misuse of central agencies to pressure opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:58 IST
Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of evading financial accountability concerning electoral bonds and the PM CARES Fund. Speaking at a press conference, Rao claimed the electoral bond scheme involves massive amounts, yet lacks transparency regarding its donors and beneficiaries.

Criticizing the PM CARES Fund, Rao questioned its classification as a private trust while using government symbols and titles. He demanded clarity on the fund's contributions and expenditures, challenging the trust's opaque nature and legal basis.

Rao further accused the BJP of utilizing central agencies to pressure opposition leaders and divert attention from larger financial discrepancies. He urged journalists to scrutinize the ruling party's actions, especially regarding the use of national symbols and financial systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

