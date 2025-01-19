Left Menu

Haryana's Metro Expansion: A Leap Towards Urban Connectivity

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh called for minimal disruption in public services as Gurugram's metro expansion moves forward. Following approval from the state and central government, the project will begin on May 1, 2025 with 27 stations, including eight model stations, along a 28.50 km route.

Updated: 19-01-2025 20:20 IST
Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh has urged officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to ensure that the upcoming metro expansion project causes minimal disruption to public services. Singh directed the GMDA and Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) officers during an inspection of the proposed route on Sunday.

The minister stressed the importance of a detailed project report (DPR) that prioritizes public convenience. He outlined plans to expedite construction while maintaining smooth traffic flow through strategic diversions. Additionally, Singh emphasized that essential services like drainage, electricity, water supply, and sewage should remain unaffected throughout construction.

The metro expansion, set to begin on May 1, 2025, will cover 28.50 kilometers and include 27 stations, backed by funding from both central and Haryana government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the project's foundation stone on February 16, 2024.

