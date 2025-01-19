Left Menu

Pedaling Towards Safety: Gurugram's Cyclothon Initiative

A cyclothon event titled 'Fit India Sundays on Cycles' was organized in Gurugram, drawing over 750 participants. Flagged off by Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh, the event aimed to promote road safety and sustainable mobility. Actress Gul Panag and road safety advocate Mayank Srivastava were notable attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Over 750 cycling enthusiasts gathered at Gurugram's Open Air Theatre on Sunday for a cyclothon event, aiming to boost road safety and sustainable transport. The event, titled 'Fit India Sundays on Cycles,' was flagged off by Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh.

Organized by the Gurugram district administration and Haryana Police in partnership with the Sports Authority of India, the cyclothon featured participation from notable personalities, including actress Gul Panag and fitness advocate Mayank Srivastava.

Rao Narbir Singh emphasized the government's dedication to road safety, highlighting initiatives like Gurugram's Janpath Street, which is designed to reduce pollution and save lives through improved infrastructure for walking and cycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

