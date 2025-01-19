Pedaling Towards Safety: Gurugram's Cyclothon Initiative

Over 750 cycling enthusiasts gathered at Gurugram's Open Air Theatre on Sunday for a cyclothon event, aiming to boost road safety and sustainable transport. The event, titled 'Fit India Sundays on Cycles,' was flagged off by Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh.

Organized by the Gurugram district administration and Haryana Police in partnership with the Sports Authority of India, the cyclothon featured participation from notable personalities, including actress Gul Panag and fitness advocate Mayank Srivastava.

Rao Narbir Singh emphasized the government's dedication to road safety, highlighting initiatives like Gurugram's Janpath Street, which is designed to reduce pollution and save lives through improved infrastructure for walking and cycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)