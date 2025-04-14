Left Menu

Cycling Event Marred by Violence: Investigation on Paris-Roubaix Incident

Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands was targeted during the Paris-Roubaix cycling race when a spectator threw a bottle at him. The incident has led to a police investigation, while the UCI and cycling associations condemn the act and vow to pursue legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:02 IST
Cycling Event Marred by Violence: Investigation on Paris-Roubaix Incident

An investigation has been launched following an incident at the Paris-Roubaix cycling race, where Dutch champion Mathieu van der Poel was struck by a bottle thrown by a spectator. The incident occurred during his solo ride to victory, prompting legal consequences.

Van der Poel expressed his frustration at the act, describing it as akin to being hit by a stone while traveling at high speed. He called for legal action to be taken against such unacceptable behavior.

The UCI and other cycling bodies have condemned the act, offering support to Van der Poel and pledging to explore all legal avenues to punish the perpetrator. The spectator has reportedly surrendered to police, and authorities are taking the matter seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

