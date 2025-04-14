Cycling Event Marred by Violence: Investigation on Paris-Roubaix Incident

An investigation has been launched following an incident at the Paris-Roubaix cycling race, where Dutch champion Mathieu van der Poel was struck by a bottle thrown by a spectator. The incident occurred during his solo ride to victory, prompting legal consequences.

Van der Poel expressed his frustration at the act, describing it as akin to being hit by a stone while traveling at high speed. He called for legal action to be taken against such unacceptable behavior.

The UCI and other cycling bodies have condemned the act, offering support to Van der Poel and pledging to explore all legal avenues to punish the perpetrator. The spectator has reportedly surrendered to police, and authorities are taking the matter seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)