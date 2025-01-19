Tragic Collision on Samruddhi Expressway

A tragic accident occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway in Nagpur, claiming the life of software engineer Abhilash Chandrakant Dhone. The mishap took place on Sunday when his car collided with a truck making a u-turn.

According to police officials from Hingna station, Dhone, a resident of Ram Nagar in Wardha district, was on his way home with his wife. The accident happened near the National Cancer Hospital, where Dhone's Tata Nexon crashed into the turning truck.

The truck driver fled the scene immediately, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Dhone was rushed to AIIMS but unfortunately was declared dead by medics upon arrival.

