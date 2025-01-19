Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Samruddhi Expressway

A software engineer, Abhilash Chandrakant Dhone, tragically lost his life after his car collided with a truck making a u-turn on Samruddhi Expressway. The police are searching for the truck driver, who fled the scene. The accident occurred near National Cancer Hospital in Nagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on the Samruddhi Expressway in Nagpur, claiming the life of software engineer Abhilash Chandrakant Dhone. The mishap took place on Sunday when his car collided with a truck making a u-turn.

According to police officials from Hingna station, Dhone, a resident of Ram Nagar in Wardha district, was on his way home with his wife. The accident happened near the National Cancer Hospital, where Dhone's Tata Nexon crashed into the turning truck.

The truck driver fled the scene immediately, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Dhone was rushed to AIIMS but unfortunately was declared dead by medics upon arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

